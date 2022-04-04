The San Diego Padres have a new head coach and are ready to kick off the new 2022 MLB season. The team recently announced who will be the opener for the first game of the season.

The San Diego Padres hope that the 2022 MLB season will be better than the previous one as they aim to play in the upcoming season's playoffs. 2021 was bad for the Padres as they didn't play in the postseason. The last time the team played in a World Series was in 1998.

The Padres' record in 2021 was negative at 79-83 overall, but at least the home record was positive at 45-36 for third place in the division. Despite the fact that the team invested money in multiple players, the season was considered a failure.

The Padres are trying to make all the adjustments for the new 2022 MLB season and the first change is a new manager. Bob Melvin is the new manager for the Padres, he has previous experience with the Athletics, Diamondbacks and Mariners.

Who is the starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres on Opening Day?

Yu Darvish will be the starter for the San Diego Padres on Opening Day, he is an experienced right hand pitcher, plus this will be the second year in a row where Darvish will be the pitcher for the Padres on Opening Day.

Darvish will play against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while another Japanese player, Shohei Ohtani will also start (Angels) against the Houston Astros. The decision to make Darvish the opener was supported by Bob Melvin, the new manager of the Padres.

