The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost five of their last seven games, which has complicated their chances of making the playoffs. Now, with a 6-6 record, Mike Tomlin and his players need to respond as soon as possible.

The easiest path to the postseason is to win the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens have the same record, and, surprisingly, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are lurking just two games behind. That’s why Aaron Rodgers and his teammates can no longer afford to slip up.

A few months ago, Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan built this team with the goal of being Super Bowl contenders. Now, in what would be a total disappointment, a loss could leave the Steelers on the ropes.

What happens if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose against the Baltimore Ravens?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Ravens, they would fall to a 6-7 record, temporarily placing them in second place in the AFC North, one game behind Baltimore with only four games left on the schedule.

Can the Steelers make the playoffs if they lose to the Ravens?

Yes. The Steelers could still make the playoffs if they lose to the Ravens, but they would need to win all their remaining games, including the one against the Ravens in Week 18.

They would also need the Ravens to lose one more matchup against another opponent. That would leave Pittsburgh as the divisional champion with a 10-7 record, surpassing Lamar Jackson’s team, which would finish 9-8.

If the Steelers and Ravens end up with the same record, likely 10-7, the tiebreaker between them would probably come down to common games, since they would be tied in head-to-head matchups and divisional record.

A loss would almost eliminate the Steelers from the wild card race, as they would need teams like the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers to lose four games, or, at the very least, hope for a collapse by the Colts to have a chance at the No. 7 seed.

What happens if the Steelers win today vs Ravens?

If the Steelers beat the Ravens today, they would be the leaders of the AFC North with a 7-6 record and, most importantly, control their own destiny to win the division and make the playoffs. Four more victories would secure the title regardless of what happens with other teams, and the reward would be a home game in the postseason.

