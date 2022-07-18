Aaron Judge one of the big favorites will not be present in the derby and it is still not clear if Pete Alonso will be the top hitter of the event. At least Judge is leading the home run table this season.

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby will be without one of the regular season's big names, but it's not due to injury that Aaron Judge won't be playing in derby. He was a big favorite but a month before the event, Judge had already made a decision that he announced to the press.

But the Home Run Derby will still be fun to watch without Aaron Judge as other top hitters like Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr are on the derby entry list and Pete Alonso is definitely the favorite to win the title.

Getting back on topic with Aaron Judge, fans wanted to see him in the derby as he is having a special season as the number one home run hitter and it is unlikely anyone could steal that spot from him.

Why is Aaron Judge not participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby?

It's sad that Judge isn't available for the derby, but more than a month ago, on June 14, he told a New York Post reporter that one time was enough and he didn't need another. Aaron Judge is the top home run leader and he’s happy with it.

“Nope. No need, I already did it once,” “I’m all good with that.” Judge, 06/04/2022 NYPOST

Judge won in 2017 in the home run derby that was held in Miami and everyone was impressed with his batting power. Judge apparently wants to protect his shoulder for the rest of the regular season and not risk injury during the derby.

