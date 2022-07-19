Springer is one of the top Jays' players of the current season and is one of the favorite players that fans have been waiting to see in the all-star game. Check here why he won't play.

The Toronto Blue Jays will have two starters in the American League team lineup as Vladimir Guerrero Jr and catcher Alejandro Kirk will be on the roster to start the game against the National League.

George Springer has been playing with the Toronto Blue Jays since the 2021 MLB season when he signed a six-year $150m contract with them. He is one of the top players on the team but a couple of injuries kept Springer from showing his talent last season.

Another team that will not have players in the starting lineup is the Houston Astros (Springer's ex-team), it is unfortunate but the managers did not choose any of the Astros' to play as starters. Anyway, the All-Star game will be worth watching.

Why is George Springer not playing in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

Springer will not be in the MLB All-Star Game because he decided to rest his elbow. He was in the group of four Jay's players who were called to play in the All-Star Game. Aside from Springer, Santiago Espinal will play for the American League team to replace Jose Altuve.

So far most of the announced players will be available in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, with some exceptions due to injuries such as Mike Trout who will not be available as he is recovering from a back injury