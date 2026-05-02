Phillies’ Don Mattingly praises Zack Wheeler’s impact after strong return from injury

The Philadelphia Phillies are beginning to stabilize their rotation, and much of that momentum is tied to the return of Zack Wheeler. After missing time due to injury, Wheeler has quickly reestablished himself as a key figure, drawing strong praise from interim manager Don Mattingly following another solid outing. It’s the kind of presence that fits the way Mattingly set winning tone from the moment he stepped in

Mattingly did not hold back when comparing Wheeler to one of the game’s top arms. “I saw [Wheeler] here in Miami after [Jacob] deGrom one night… and I’m like, he’s better than deGrom. Throwing bullets,” Mattingly said. “A guy that’s coming back from what he went through last year… it’s just been impressive to see what he can do, and you feel like it’s just going to get better and better.”

Wheeler’s return has coincided with a noticeable turnaround. He helped the Phillies snap a 10-game losing streak in his season debut and followed it up with another strong performance in a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins. Prior to his return, Philadelphia’s rotation had struggled significantly, posting a 5.68 ERA through April 24—ranking near the bottom of Major League Baseball.

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Wheeler’s presence reshaping Phillies’ struggling rotation

Since Wheeler rejoined the rotation, the Phillies’ starting pitching has shown marked improvement. Over their last six games, starters have posted a 3.16 ERA, a significant drop from their early-season numbers.

"He's better than deGrom."



Don Mattingly has high praise for Zack Wheeler after his return from injury. pic.twitter.com/ey370dTcVr — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 2, 2026

Wheeler himself acknowledged the responsibility placed on the pitching staff. “You feel the pressure… we’re a really good staff, and we’ve got to pitch like it,” he said. “It starts with us putting up zeros and making that statement when we go out there.”

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Phillies aiming to build momentum with healthier staff

Under Mattingly, the Phillies’ rotation has taken a step forward, posting a 1.25 ERA during his brief stretch managing the club, including an opener appearance in a doubleheader.

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While it remains a small sample size, the early signs are encouraging for a team that had struggled to find consistency on the mound. If the Phillies are to sustain this momentum, continued health and performance from Wheeler will be essential as the season progresses.