World Series 2025 ring value: How much is the MLB championship ring worth?

The 2025 World Series rings are the ultimate prize for the winners of the MLB championship after a long journey that began in March. Although some teams start with excellent records, earning a costly ring, which can be valued up to $30,000, is never guaranteed.

While a World Series ring may initially be valued less than some expect, if the owner is a famous player who has had a long and successful career, those rings can be auctioned for significantly more money in the future.

It should be noted that the rings are not only given to the players; members of the team’s front office also receive them, similar to other professional leagues like the NFL or NBA, where rings are distributed to various personnel who are not directly involved in the action on the field but are part of the organization.

The value of the 2025 World Series rings

As has been reported in recent years, the value of a 2025 World Series ring can range from a minimum of $15,000 up to $30,000 and potentially much higher. The final price depends on the quantity of diamonds, gold, and other precious stones used, and the team’s logo can also increase its value over time.

Who manufactures the World Series rings?

It is known that Jostens recently made the rings for the Dodgers following the 2024 World Series. They also work for other top leagues and college programs. Additionally, they sell replica rings for fans that can cost anywhere from $600 to $5,000. Other manufacturers of World Series rings include Tiffany & Co. and LG Balfour Company.

Players typically do not receive the rings on the same day they win the World Series. It is worth remembering that the team owners officially present the rings to the players and all personnel connected to the championship at the start of the following season.