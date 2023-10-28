Game 2 will be as exciting as the first game of the 2023 World Series, the Texas Rangers are expected to do everything they can to take the lead, but fans want to know who is the girl who will sing the national anthem after hearing a top performance during Game 1 by H.E.R.

Game 1 left a bitter taste in the mouth for the Arizona Diamondbacks who could do nothing to avoid defeat against the Texas Rangers even though they had the advantage for an important part of the game.

The national anthem is a proud tradition at Major League Baseball games, and the World Series is no exception. Over the years, some of the biggest names in music have had the honor of singing the anthem before the first pitch of a Fall Classic game.

Game 2 national anthem singer

The women who were going to sing the national anthem in Game 1 and 2 were announced days in advance, during Game 1 it was H.E.R and during Game 2 it is the young singer Pearle Peterson, she is 17-year-old.

Pearle is part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a national organization of local chapters which provide voluntary after-school programs for young people, especially those who need them most.

According to the Sequim Gazette, Peterson was selected in 2023 as a National Youth Talent Performer. About that selection she said that it was like winning an Oscar during an interview at Sequim’s club. She has been a featured performer at the club for a while now.

In the early years of the World Series, it was common for local bands or choirs to perform the anthem. However, in recent decades, MLB has increasingly turned to professional singers to perform the anthem, particularly for the World Series.

Do singers get paid to perform the national anthem at the World Series?

Some singers have been paid to perform the national anthem at the World Series, while others have not. It is likely that the decision of whether or not to pay a singer to perform the anthem is made on a case-by-case basis, depending on the singer’s popularity and experience, as well as the budget of the MLB.