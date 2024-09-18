Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees’ Juan Soto reveals his thoughts after achieving historic MLB milestone

New York Yankees star Juan Soto makes history by joining a select group of MLB legends.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
© IMAGO / NurPhoto

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto, the powerful hitter for the New York Yankees, has reached another milestone in his young career. With his 200th home run, he became the seventh-youngest player in MLB history.

Soto, 25, has shown exceptional talent since his arrival in MLB. His offensive power and ability to hit home runs have made him one of the most outstanding players today.

With his 200th home run, Soto joins a select group of players who have reached this milestone before their 26th birthday. Among them are Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, and Albert Pujols.

“It’s one of the goals I really set for myself going into this year,” Soto said. “Being in the American League now, I thought, ‘You know what? I have a really good chance to do it.’ So right when I hit it, I was like, ‘Finally, I got the last one.’”

uan Soto 22 of the New York Yankees is signaling to teammate Austin Wells not to advance on a pitch during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets. IMAGO / NurPhoto.

Soto’s goal: The postseason

In addition to his impressive home run record, Juan Soto has also contributed to the Yankees’ success in the regular season. With his timely hitting and leadership, he has been a key player in the fight for a playoff spot.

Yankees legends provide insightful perspective on Juan Soto’s free agency future

see also

Yankees legends provide insightful perspective on Juan Soto’s free agency future

The Yankees currently lead the AL East and are well-positioned to secure a playoff berth. Soto and his teammates are focused on reaching this goal and competing for the championship.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

