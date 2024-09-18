Yankees’ Juan Soto reveals his thoughts after achieving historic MLB milestone

Juan Soto, the powerful hitter for the New York Yankees, has reached another milestone in his young career. With his 200th home run, he became the seventh-youngest player in MLB history.

Soto, 25, has shown exceptional talent since his arrival in MLB. His offensive power and ability to hit home runs have made him one of the most outstanding players today.

With his 200th home run, Soto joins a select group of players who have reached this milestone before their 26th birthday. Among them are Jimmie Foxx, Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, and Albert Pujols.

“It’s one of the goals I really set for myself going into this year,” Soto said. “Being in the American League now, I thought, ‘You know what? I have a really good chance to do it.’ So right when I hit it, I was like, ‘Finally, I got the last one.’”

uan Soto 22 of the New York Yankees is signaling to teammate Austin Wells not to advance on a pitch during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets. IMAGO / NurPhoto.

Soto’s goal: The postseason

In addition to his impressive home run record, Juan Soto has also contributed to the Yankees’ success in the regular season. With his timely hitting and leadership, he has been a key player in the fight for a playoff spot.

The Yankees currently lead the AL East and are well-positioned to secure a playoff berth. Soto and his teammates are focused on reaching this goal and competing for the championship.