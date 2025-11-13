Yankees’ owner Brian Cashman clarifies manager Aaron Boone’s comments with emphatic statement

The New York Yankees fell short of expectations this season, failing to make a significant impact in the American League and missing out on the World Series, unlike in 2024. This left their fan base steeped in disappointment. The scrutiny didn’t stop with the players; manager Aaron Boone‘s decisions were put under the microscope as well, as Yankees owner Brian Cashman sought to clarify the situation.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Cashman candidly commented on Boone’s controversial remarks about the Yankees being the least analytical team in the league.

“He’s trying to bring the fans into the dugout with his constant remarks about the front office pulling the strings, none of that’s true,” Cashman stated, directing his comments towards Boone’s assertions regarding decision-making throughout the season.

Despite having marquee players on their roster, such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees‘ title aspirations fell flat, raising questions about their future, especially when other teams, some without star-studded lineups, delivered standout performances.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Cashman’s perspective on Boone’s statements

Apart from his comments on analytics and the role of the front office, Cashman expressed his views on the decisions made this season, acknowledging that some of Boone’s choices did not align with the franchise’s goals.

“That was his stance, but the key takeaway is that he was the one making those decisions. And while I didn’t always agree, Boone sometimes made choices that our analytics department also questioned. They are not in charge of managing the team. Sometimes his decisions worked in our favor, and sometimes they didn’t. It is what it is,“ Cashman remarked.

Despite these remarks and Boone’s situation, the Yankees need to look ahead. The organization must strategize on how best to rebound and gear up for a successful return next season.

