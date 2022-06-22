Heading over for the 2022-23 NBA season, most of the teams are looking for a player to help them build a legacy in the upcoming seasons.

After the Golden State Warriors were crowned as NBA Champions, the NBA world turned their attention to the upcoming season. Especifically, the 2022 NBA Draft that will be the first step towards the 2022-23 NBA season.

As the order for the 2022 NBA Draft has already been set, the Orlando Magic will have the first pick overall in the event held at the Barclays Center, home arena of the Brooklyn Nets. Then, the second and third pick will be chosen by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, respectively.

Afterwards, the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons will round out the first top 5 picks, which usually are the best picks to build up a legacy team for the upcoming seasons. Therefore, here is how many rounds are in the NBA Draft.

How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA draft will have only 58 picks overall in the event. This due sanctions to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat regarding recent trades that happened in the 2021-22 NBA season. So, these 58 picks will be divided into 2 rounds, as usual.

However, at least seven teams traded their first round picks for this year's drafts. These teams are the Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors, the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. So, all of them will have only a second-round pick to select from.