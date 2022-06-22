The fate of the upcoming NBA campaign will be influenced by what happens at this event, where the best prospects in the sport will be on parade. Find out how to attend it in this story.

The NBA Draft is a 75-year-old tradition, having been held since 1947. Stars such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have paraded through it. It is simply the gateway to the best basketball league in the world.

The venue for the most important exchange in world basketball in 2022 will be the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when at 7:00 p.m. (CT) the intense activity will start, which will consist of two rounds of selection, as has been the case since 1989.

While NBA Draft 2022 is already very close to starting, June 23, there is still some chance that you can attend it. In the following lines of this story you will find out how to buy tickets for this event and how much they cost.

How to buy tickets for NBA Draft 2022?

With the start of this event fast approaching, it is becoming increasingly difficult to be sure that tickets will still be available, however, there are still a few options that could land you one of the open seats to enjoy the NBA Draft 2022 live from the Barclays Center in New York.

Thus, the platforms where you can still find some tickets are Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter, and Seatgeek. However, try not to delay any longer because the last available tickets could be sold out or become more expensive.

How much do tickets for the NBA Draft 2022 cost?

Depending on the platform you choose to buy your NBA Draft tickets (Hurry up!), the price you will have to pay for them will depend on the platform you choose. For example, on Ticketsmarter, the most affordable ticket is $59 and the most expensive is around $629. At Ticketmaster you can find them in a price range from $73 to $408.

On the other hand, tickets are available at Vividseats to attend NBA Draft 2022 for $61, or, if money is not a problem for you, you can be close to the stage where the future of the next stars of North American basketball will be decided with a payment of $4457.