The NBA's future will change after this event. Among the prospects many will have the chance to secure their future to play in the best league in the world.

For the fourth time in NBA history, the Orlando Magic will have the first pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Florida franchise were the second worst team last season, but thanks to the lottery they will pick first. Afterwards, they will be followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

For this year's draft there are seven teams that won't have first rounds picks, because they traded these picks before. This list includes, the Brooklyn Nets, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors, the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. In fact, the draft will feature 58 picks overall.

This unsual number of picks is because the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat lost their picks due to issues regarding two traded players in the recent past. This is the first time since 2004 that the draft will have less than the usual 60 picks.

2022 NBA Draft: Date

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to start on Thursday, June 23, 2022. This event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Orlando Magic will have the first pick overall, which was drawn months ago.

What time does the 2022 NBA Draft start?

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to start on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). For the second consectutive time, the event will take place at the Barclays Center, home arena of the Brooklyn Nets, whom don't have picks for this draft.

2022 NBA Draft: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft in the US

The 2022 NBA Draft event schedule on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be broadcast on FuboTV for the United States as well as ESPN.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft anywhere

If you want to watch the 2022 NBA Draft event schedule on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.