Besides some NCAA college names, there are others that put themselves available for the 2022 NBA Draft. One of them is Ousmane Dieng, who could probably be gone in the first round as he is a very remarkable prospect this year. Which landing spot would be the best for him?

In spite of what some people could think, the NBA Draft do not only receives applications from NCAA's players. There are some foreigners who also would like to participate in the National Basketball Association as it is the biggest league around the world. Ousmane Dieng is one of this ballers who's dream is to become professional this year.

With huge names in the 2022 NBA Draft list such as Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, among others, there are some players from different countries that are trying to get a spot in one of the 30 teams that have a first round pick. Dieng is one of them and the oddsmakers have set him to go between the 10th and the 15th pick.

Probably the most recent foreigner to become a superstar after he was drafted is Luka Doncic in 2018. He was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 3th pick, but then he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and the 2019 protected first-round pick. Can Dieng become a better player than the slovenian in the NBA?

Where is Ousmane Dieng from?

Ousmane Dieng was born in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France in May 21, 2003 (19 years old). He plays as a forward and has professional experience as he comes from the New Zealand Brekers of the National Basketball League (NBL). The last french to be drafted in the NBA was Juhann Begarin with the 45th pick in 2021 by the Boston Celtics.