41 wins during the regular season gave the Raptors a spot in the Play-In tournament, their regular season record was not the best due to multiple key players being injured. Check here the scenario.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if Raptors lose to Bulls in the Play-In?

Toronto Raptors started the 2022-2023 NBA regular season they won 6 of the first ten games and that was a good sign, but after those games they fell into a losing hole.

The worst of the regular season for the Raptors was when they lost a key player in Otto Porter Jr. to surgery and he will return next season.

Despite the fact that the Raptors had a record of 41-41 they clinched a Play-In berth as the 9th seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

What happens if the Raptors lose the Play-In game against the Bulls in 2023?

If the Toronto Raptors lose their Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls they will be eliminated since the tournament is not a best-of-seven series, losing they will not be able to play against the No. 8 seeded team, let alone reach the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round.

The Toronto Raptors are lethal playing at home, they won the last game of the regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105.

The Raptors' weak point for this game against the Bulls is that VanVleet and Anunoby are not fully healthy, neither of them played against the Bucks and they probably won't be available for this game.