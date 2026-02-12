2026 NBA All-Star players and lineups: Who made the rosters?

In a season defined by star power and shifting narratives, the 2026 NBA All‑Star rosters have finally taken shape ahead of the weekend in Los Angeles. For the first time, players will compete under a refreshed format that reimagines the midseason showcase.
The league’s voting and coach selections delivered a compelling mix of perennial icons and emerging forces. Veterans with decades of accolades sit alongside first‑time honorees, setting up intriguing lineups across two U.S. squads and a World team.
Yet even as names were etched in, late changes and strategic decisions continued to ripple through the event. Injuries and replacements have reshaped expectations, hinting that the storylines on the court may be as unpredictable as those off it.
Who’s in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?
The NBA’s midseason showcase has taken on a fresh identity this year, breaking from tradition with a U.S. vs. World format that reshapes how stars will be showcased on All‑Star Sunday. Selection this season was as competitive as ever, combining fan votes, player voting and coaches’ picks to spotlight a mix of elite veterans and rising talents.
Stephen Curry of the Warriors at the the 74th NBA All-Star Game in 2025 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Several perennial All‑Stars headline the rosters, but this year also saw notable adjustments: injuries have reshuffled the player pool, with Brandon Ingram and Alperen Sengun stepping in as replacements for Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, respectively.
Instead of the usual East vs. West matchup, three squads — USA Stars, USA Stripes and Team World — will compete in a round‑robin tournament, with the two best teams advancing to a final showdown at the Intuit Dome. Check the full rosters:
Team World roster
Head coach: Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Deni Avidja, Portland Trail Blazers
- Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (Injured, will not play)
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Karl Anthony-Towns, New York Knicks
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Team USA Stripes roster
Head coach: Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (Injured, will not play)
- Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets
- Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Norman Powell, Miami Heat
Team USA Stars roster
Head coach: J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Memphis Grizzlies
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers