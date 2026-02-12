2026 NBA All-Star players and lineups: Who made the rosters?

In a season defined by star power and shifting narratives, the 2026 NBA All‑Star rosters have finally taken shape ahead of the weekend in Los Angeles. For the first time, players will compete under a refreshed format that reimagines the midseason showcase.

The league’s voting and coach selections delivered a compelling mix of perennial icons and emerging forces. Veterans with decades of accolades sit alongside first‑time honorees, setting up intriguing lineups across two U.S. squads and a World team.

Yet even as names were etched in, late changes and strategic decisions continued to ripple through the event. Injuries and replacements have reshaped expectations, hinting that the storylines on the court may be as unpredictable as those off it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA’s midseason showcase has taken on a fresh identity this year, breaking from tradition with a U.S. vs. World format that reshapes how stars will be showcased on All‑Star Sunday. Selection this season was as competitive as ever, combining fan votes, player voting and coaches’ picks to spotlight a mix of elite veterans and rising talents.

Stephen Curry of the Warriors at the the 74th NBA All-Star Game in 2025 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Several perennial All‑Stars headline the rosters, but this year also saw notable adjustments: injuries have reshuffled the player pool, with Brandon Ingram and Alperen Sengun stepping in as replacements for Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, respectively.

Advertisement

Instead of the usual East vs. West matchup, three squads — USA Stars, USA Stripes and Team World — will compete in a round‑robin tournament, with the two best teams advancing to a final showdown at the Intuit Dome. Check the full rosters:

Advertisement

Team World roster

Head coach: Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Deni Avidja, Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (Injured, will not play)

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Karl Anthony-Towns, New York Knicks

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Team USA Stripes roster

Head coach: Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (Injured, will not play)

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team USA Stars roster

Head coach: J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons