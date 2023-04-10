Even though everybody expects Aaron Rodgers to play for the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers could still get involved in the transaction.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have gone back and forth regarding a trade for Aaron Rodgers for weeks now. Even so, everybody around the league expects them to work things out eventually.

Rodgers stated that he fully intends to play for the Jets next season. It was an unsurprising development, considering how long he had been hinting at leaving Lambeau Field once and forever.

However, there haven't been any major updates regarding this situation. This is why some NFL analysts believe we shouldn't rush to conclusions and rule out the San Francisco 49ers as a potential destination for him.

Niners Could Still Pursue Aaron Rodgers

(Transcript via Mike Florio — ProFootballTalk)

"If the Packers-Jets deal falls apart, the 49ers could pursue Rodgers, with a pair of third-round picks offered this year and a first-rounder in 2024.

The 49ers are an intriguing team to mention in this context. Two years ago, it was the 49ers who called the Packers regarding whether they’d trade Rodgers to San Francisco the day before the draft. The Packers quickly said no. The news of that eleventh-hour effort hit the fan as draft day unfolded.

More recently, it’s been believed that the Packers would not want to trade Rodgers to another NFC team, and specifically not to the 49ers.

It would be a surprise if it happens now. Rodgers has decided to go to New York. And while he can change his mind — surely, he didn’t use the word “intention” accidentally — the idea that he’d stick it to the Jets simply because the Packers are being too stubborn with New York but suddenly would be less stubborn with the 49ers would set Rodgers up for intense criticism for playing some sort of shell game with the Jets."

So, yeah, this seems quite unlikely at this point. But we've seen crazier things happen in this league, and it's not like it would be shocking to see Aaron Rodgers suddenly change his mind about... Anything.