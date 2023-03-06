Not even having Stephen Curry back in the lineup was enough for the Golden State Warriors to solve their recent woes on the road.

The reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors have been as dominant as per usual at CHASE Center, but they've been a borderline amateur team on the road. Hence, you can explain why they've been around .500 for most of the season.

Steve Kerr's team can't seem to shake off those woes on the road. They don't play defense, and their shots don't fall outside of the Bay area, and it doesn't seem like there's a legit way to explain what's going on.

At least they managed to get Stephen Curry back on the floor after some weeks on the shelf with an injury. But they still couldn't get past the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Curry Reacts To Coming Back From Injury

"As the game gets deeper into it, you try to meet that intensity and that energy and that level -- physically and mentally," Curry said postgame. "It felt great to get thrown back into there right away."

"I was a little sluggish in terms of the sharpness of my skill set early, and then you start to feel the speed of the game," the PG added. "If I get better as the game goes on, that's always a great sign for me individually. And then for our team, even though we lost, there are some bright spots for sure. Felt great."

Steph Calls Out The Team Over Struggles On The Road

When asked about their season, Curry was clearly disgruntled and frustarted. He pointed out how their road numbers have been terrible for most of the year, and urged his team to try and get off to a better start of games going forward:

"Our road splits have been trash this year, in all categories," Steph said. "We're trying to correct that as much as possible. This is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20 and to fight our way back, shows you how much this matters to us. To try and get over the hump on the road, just got to have a better start."

There's no doubt that the Warriors have what it takes to go the distance in the playoffs again. But they're not likely to have homecourt advantage in none of their potential postseason series, so they need to start winning some games on the road now.