We are going to discover the most interesting couples in the NBA.

On the court, the NBA is filled with plenty of stars. But the same is true off the court as well. Top NBA players are almost always accompanied by beautiful, talented, powerful, and well-known women, creating power couples.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the top NBA couples that are dominating life on and off the court. Join us as check out the NBA’s most powerful duos!

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula

Philadelphia’s big man has become a perennial all-star and a double-double machine despite some injury struggles early in his career. Now that he’s been able to stay healthy, the 76ers are in a much better position to compete among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

On top of his on-court success, things have been going well for Embiid off the court as well.

Since 2018, he’s been in a relationship with Brazilian model Anne de Paula. The two met through mutual friends and have bonded over their love of soccer and family while also speaking French.

By the looks of Embiid’s Instagram account, the pair have traveled the world together. Embiid admitted in an interview that he had done a “background check” on de Paula before they began officially dating.

You just never know. Fortunately, everything checked out.

Trae Young and Shelby Miller

Young has become a game-changer for the Hawks, dragging them to the playoffs almost single-handedly in recent years. He’s become an all-star caliber player who’s a dynamic scorer and averages close to 10 assists per game.

While he can sometimes get under the skin of opposing fans, the Hawks are happy to have him.

Likewise, longtime partner Shelby Miller is happy to have him too. Miller was a cheerleader at Oklahoma during Young’s one and only year in college. Miller is proud of her man, frequently posting pictures of the couple on her Instagram page.

As a couple, their future looks as promising as Young’s future on the court, especially following their engagement late in 2022.

Jaylen Brown and Jacqueline Hawileh

After a slow start to his NBA career, Brown is finally beginning to live up to the hype that made him the 3rd overall draft pick in 2016. He became an all-star for the first time in 2021 and was selected again in 2023.

Needless to say, he’s been a big part of the Celtics becoming an Eastern Conference powerhouse once again.

Off the course, Brown has been connected with the gorgeous Jacqueline Hawileh. She’s a Louisiana native who attended Northwestern State in her home state. Nowadays, she spends her time as an Instagram model and influencer when she’s not spending time with Brown.

Al Horford and Amelia Vega

If you need a solid veteran leader in your locker room who can still get it done on the court when needed, then there’s no better choice than Horford. He’s a five-time all-star, and even if those days are behind him, more than a decade into his career, he’s still getting it done on the court night after night.

Part of the reason could be a stable family life off the court.

Al Horford and Amelia Vega were married on Christmas Eve in 2011 and welcomed their first of five kids in 2015. Vega’s claim to fame is winning the Miss Universe crown in 2003.

She was the first Dominican woman to win the prize and continues to do some modeling and acting while helping to support Horford and raise their children.

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2019, Doncic has blossomed into a bonafide star. The Slovenian has been an all-star in every season but his rookie year and looks like a future MVP.

He routinely scores 30-plus points in games and has made the Mavericks a playoff-caliber franchise once again.

Off the court, everything has been a slam dunk for Doncic as well. He has been dating Slovenian lingerie model Anamaria Goltes since 2016. She grew up in a small town in Slovenia and was a competitive dancer for many years.

She and Doncic have known each other since they were 12 years old, so their relationship has a strong foundation with the two poised to end up living happily ever after.

Zach LaVine and Hunter Mar

LaVine could be considered something of a late bloomer in the NBA. He had a few good years in Minnesota early in his career, but things took off for him after being traded to the Bulls.

Now he’s a two-time all-star who’s averaging close to 20 points per game in his career. On top of that, LaVine is a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Away from the court, LaVine is also crushing it, as he’s stayed with Hunter Mar since the two were high school sweethearts. Oddly enough, they didn’t even attend the same high school.

But they made it work and continued to make it work when LaVine went to UCLA and Mar played college soccer at Seattle University. LaVine and Mar got engaged in 2020 when quarantining together during the pandemic, making them a power couple with long-term potential.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

Ayesha isn’t nearly as famous as her husband Stephen Curry, who is likely to go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history. But she’s had a few ventures into show business herself.

Mrs. Curry has recently spent time trying to parlay her show business fame into trying to land a television show for the couple’s famous daughter, Riley.

After attending a performing arts high school, Ayesha appeared in several independent films and modeled as well. She met her future husband at a youth church group when they were teenagers, and the couple married while they were in college.

She now has her own cooking show called “Cooking with the Currys”.

James Harden and Olla Naber

“The Beard” has had a long and successful NBA career while playing with four different teams. Until the 2022-23 season, he had made the All-Star Team in 10 consecutive seasons.

He’s a three-time scoring champ and a former MVP, giving Harden a strong case for getting into the Hall of Fame one day.

Off the court, Harden has been linked to multiple celebrities throughout the years, including singer Ashanti and Khloe Kardashian. More recently, he has been seen with Instagram model Olla Naber, who is a social media sensation and Instagram model with tens of millions of followers.

Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw

Randle has been working on his game during his entire NBA career and has finally gotten it right. Incredibly, it took joining the New York Knicks before everything came together.

Randle is finally starting to live up to the hype of a top-10 pick, making the All-Star Team in 2021 for the first time and being named an all-star again in 2023 after becoming a double-double machine and a player who averages over 20 points per night.

Of course, Randle owes his love life to the one year he spent in college at the University of Kentucky. The two met at a college party and have been together ever since, marrying in 2017 after welcoming a child into the world in 2017.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Shaw is a fashion designer and entrepreneur with her own fashion line called Kalore.

Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday

Holiday has played for three different NBA teams and he’s been a beloved member of the local community everywhere he’s been. He was an all-star for the first time in 2013 and made the All-Star Team for the second time again in 2023.

Holiday also won a ring with the Bucks in 2021 and has long been one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

Holiday has long had his personal life in order as well. In 2013, he married Lauren Cheney, who he met during his only year at UCLA. Cheney was on the women’s soccer team at UCLA and later represented the U.S.

National Team at two Olympics and two World Cups. She won two gold medals and was part of the 2015 world championship team. Together, Jrue and Lauren have two kids and an unshakable bond with Drue taking time away from the court in 2017 when Lauren needed surgery to remove a brain tumor.

She has since recovered and she and Drue are still going strong.

Nikola Jokic and Natalija Macesic

Less than a decade into his NBA career, “The Joker” is already among the top 10 players of all time in triple-doubles. He has put up some monster numbers during his career, leading to back-to-back MVP awards in 2021 and 2022.

Jokic has helped to make the Nuggets relevant in the Western Conference and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Away from the court, Jokic is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Natalija Macesic. The two have been together since both were 16 years old growing up in Serbia.

When Jokic came to America to play in the NBA, Macesic followed him. The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their first child the following year. They also value their privacy with Macesic staying out of the public eye while working as a psychologist.

Donovan Mitchell and Tinara Westbrook

After blossoming as a star with the Jazz and capturing the attention of the league by winning the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, Mitchell has continued to be a star with the Cavs.

A blockbuster trade in 2022 sent him to Cleveland, but a change of team and conference hasn’t stopped Mitchell from being a perennial all-star. He continues to be one of the NBA’s best guards and figures to be one for a long time.

When he’s not dominating on the court, Mitchell is likely spending time with his girlfriend Tinara Westbrook. The two went public with their relationship not long after Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers.

Westbrook is the founder and CEO of a wig and hair extensions company called Anna Santana Hair Company. She’s also a social media star with over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Chris Paul and Jada Paul

Some say that Paul isn’t the player he used to be. But he did make the All-Star Team for the 12th time in 2022. Plus, the 2021-22 season was the fifth time he’s led the NBA in assists.

Keep in mind that was one year after he teamed up with Devin Booker to take the Suns to the NBA Finals, albeit falling a little short.

Any way you look at it, Paul has had a tremendous career. He’s also had his wife Jada Paul along for the ride. They met in high school, got married in 2011, and have two kids together.

Chris and Jada are known as one of the most fashionable couples in pro sports in addition to running a foundation in their home state of North Carolina together.

Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello

Griffin has made a reasonably good transition from star player to supporting cast. After a few injury-plagued seasons, he got things back on track with the Nets before going to the Celtics.

But even if he’s not the player he once was, he’s still a former Rookie of the Year and a six-time all-star.

Oddly enough, Griffin has also had to reset his personal life once or twice. After some failed relationships, he’s trying again with his new girlfriend Francesca Aiello. As a Malibu native, she became a model and has since ventured into the business world with her own swimwear line.

Griffin and Aiello first got together in 2018 and after a brief separation, got back on track, much like Griffin’s basketball career.

Kyle Lowry and Ayahna Lowry

Who would have predicted that an undersized guard with a spotty jump shot coming out of college would have such an impressive NBA career? But Lowry did just that, spending his best years in Toronto and becoming a legend there after helping the Raptors win the NBA title in 2019.

Even if this is the end, Lowry can be proud of his career and now enjoy life with his wife.

Lowry met his wife Ayahna Cornish when they were in high school at Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philly. Both stayed close to home for college with Lowry going to Villanova and Cornish playing basketball at St.

Joe’s, where she was a dynamic scorer. The couple eventually married in 2012 and now has two kids.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai

Even if Tatum didn’t live up to the hype of being the third overall pick early in his career, he’s doing it now. Drafted in 2017 out of Duke, Tatum has been a perennial all-star since 2020.

He’s become Boston’s biggest star, leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 and winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors in the process.

Meanwhile, Tatum has had some rather public issues in his dating life. He was lit up on social media by his ex when he left her for his baby mama.

In 2019, he moved on from the mother of his child in favor of singer Ella Mai (yes, the one that sings “Boo’d Up!”). Fortunately, it looks like Tatum has finally found some stability in his personal life with Mai.

Khris Middleton and Samantha Dutton

Middleton has a rather inspirational story for fringe NBA players. He came into the league in 2012 but was only a role player for many years until becoming an all-star in 2019.

These days, he averages about 20 points per game and is a huge part of Milwaukee’s success. He also has a ring that he helped the Bucks to win in 2021, averaging 23.6 points per game during the playoffs that year.

During that incredible career, Middleton met his longtime girlfriend Samantha Dutton. While they aren’t married and Dutton keeps her social media profiles private, the couple has two kids together. We also know that Dutton works as a school teacher and has spent most of her professional life as an educator, including many years in the Detroit area before she and Middleton settled in the Milwaukee area.

Mike Conley Jr. and Mary Peluso

Conley is one of the good guys in the NBA. He quietly goes about his business playing good basketball in markets where people don’t pay too much attention. That’s why it was such a big deal that Conley finally got the call to the All-Star Game in 2021.

Now he’s trying to help the Timberwolves become a contender in the Western Conference after getting traded to Minnesota by the Jazz in 2023.

Since he’s such a good guy, Conley is happily married to his college sweetheart Mary Peluso. They’ve been sweethearts since the days the two of them called themselves “Buckeyes” at Ohio State.

They got married in 2014 and now have three sons together. When she’s not playing the role of wife and mother, Mary maintains an active Instagram account with over 37K followers, largely devoted to fitness and her family life.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee

In addition to being a four-time NBA champion and a four-time all-star, Green is also quite the romantic. He popped the question to his wife Hazel Renee with a $300,000, 6-carat diamond ring in January 2019.

The CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, where he bought the ring, told TMZ that Draymond was “very involved in the design process.” Reportedly, the proposal also included a helicopter and a yacht.

During her younger days, Renee was a model and has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including Basketball Wives, which is fitting. She and Green met when they were both at Michigan State.

She was on the track team and the two met while enrolled in the same theater class. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020 and married in 2022.

Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Davis was a star as soon as he got into the league. However, he spent many frustrating seasons in New Orleans with a lackluster supporting cast around him. Finally, he got his big move to Los Angeles and immediately teamed up with LeBron James to win a championship.

Now he’s hoping for a second run at a title while he’s still in his prime.

Of course, not much is known about Anthony Davis’ personal life. But the public has finally caught up with him and his longtime partner Malen P. All of her social media accounts are private, so we don’t know much about her.

However, we know that they began dating in 2016 and got married in 2021. They also have a daughter named Nala.

Russell Westbrook and Nina Earl

In his prime, there was no point guard in the league better than Westbrook. Forget about double-doubles, the guy averaged a triple-double over a full season four times. Yet, he has just one MVP award on his shelf.

But despite all of his personal accomplishments, Westbrook is yet to win an NBA title despite going to the playoffs almost every season of his career. He’s now running out of time to get that championship.

Luckily for Westbrook, his private life couldn’t be better. In 2015, he married Nina Earl, who he met while at UCLA. Nina played on the women’s basketball team at UCLA, so the two were a natural fit.

Today, nine is a licensed therapist, a businesswoman, and the mother of the couple’s three kids.

DeAndre Ayton and Anissa Evans

Ayton was an integral part of the turnaround in Phoenix. He’s averaged a double-double since coming into the league and helped get the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, even if it was the team’s dynamic backcourt doing the heavy lifting.

Even if Ayton hasn’t quite lived up to the hype of the top overall pick, he’s played a key role for the Suns.

While born in the Bahamas, Ayton went to high school in California, which is where he met his longtime girlfriend Anissa Evans. Evans was also born in the Bahamas before coming to the U.S.

She now spends her time working as a model and influencer and has over 21,000 followers on Instagram. While not married, Ayton and Evans have been together for a long time and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Charles Barkley and Maureen Blumhardt

Nowadays, when Barkley isn’t working as a TV analyst, he’s a family man. He and his wife Maureen Blumhardt have been married since 1989 when Barkley was still playing with the 76ers.

Blumhardt attended college in Philadelphia at Villanova and the two met in the City of Brotherly Love.

While she’s had several jobs in her life, Blumhardt has long been a philanthropist and activist, spending much of her life advocating for women’s rights. Together, the couple raised a daughter named Christiana, who was born in 1989, just 10 months after Barkley and Blumhardt married.

Shaquille O’Neal and Annie Ilonzeh

Unfortunately, Shaq hasn’t had much luck in long-term relationships. He was married to Shaunie Nelson, an executive producer of reality shows like Basketball Wives LA and Baller Wives, for seven years.

The two had four kids together and each had a child in a previous relationship.

The couple married in 2002 but filed for divorce in 2009. Since then, Shaq has had multiple girlfriends, including reality TV star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, model Laticia Rolle, and author Karrine Steffans.

Jordan Poole and Kim Cruz

Poole was Golden State’s first-round pick in 2019 and has slowly turned himself into a key player for the Warriors on the court. Off the court, Poole is apparently dating an Instagram model named Kim Cruz.

By the time the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals, giving Poole his first championship ring, the cat was out of the bag that they have been together for a few months.

The evidence came from Cruz wearing one of Poole’s shirts before it became available to the general public. Her Instagram page, which has over 423,000 followers, also includes pictures and videos from a Warriors-Lakers game from early in the 2021-22 season.

But whether this couple can stay together long-term remains to be seen.

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson

Despite being traded from the T’Wolves to the Warriors in 2020, Wiggins has been in a stable relationship with his girlfriend Mychal Johnson for his entire NBA career. The couple has been together since 2013, which was before Wiggins became the top overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Johnson is a former baller herself, playing college ball at Notre Dame. While they have yet to formally marry, the couple welcomed their first child in 2018 and a second in 2021, both girls.

In fact, Wiggins had Johnson’s induced labor for their second child delayed so that he could play a game with the Warriors against Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

It’s hard to find a bigger star in the NBA right now than the Greek Freak. He’s a perennial all-star and a two-time MVP. More importantly, he took home NBA Finals MVP honors in 2021 after leading the Bucks to a championship.

For all we know, that won’t be the last time Giannis and the Bucks win a title.

Meanwhile, Giannis and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years. Despite not being married, they have two kids together. In addition to being a mother and a supportive girlfriend, Mariah is a former college volleyball player who also founded a clothing line and does a lot of philanthropic work.

Steve Kerr and Margot Kerr

Kerr has had a long and healthy marriage with his wife Margot. The two are college sweethearts who both attended the University of Arizona. It was Kerr’s teammate Bruce Fraser who set them up on a blind date.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The couple got married in 1990, a couple of years into Kerr’s 15-year playing career in the NBA. They have three kids: Nick, Maddy, and Matthew. On top of that, Fraser, the man who introduced them, has remained in their lives.

He’s been on Golden State’s coaching staff since Kerr was first hired by the Warriors in 2014.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams

Many thought that the Wizards would be a dumpster fire without their star guard, John Wall. But after Wall left town, Beal has thrived as the main man in Washington, and he is thriving.

Even if the Wizards aren’t exactly a heavyweight in the Eastern Conference, Beal is now a three-time all-star.

On top of blossoming into one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Beal also has a steady love life with his wife Kamiah Adams. Oddly enough, Adams met Beal because she was friends with Wall.

The former Washington star helped to introduce Beal and Adams, who married in 2020 and have two kids and a happy life together.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

Kuzma struggled to find a place with the Lakers over his first few seasons in the league. While he was a part of their championship run in 2020, averaging 10 points per game while coming off the bench, he endured some ups and downs.

Fortunately, there has been a definite uptick in his game since he was traded to the Wizards in 2021.

Off the court, Kuzma has also had some ups and downs in his personal life. He and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow began dating in May 2020 but broke up in 2021.

Fortunately, they patched things up after a few months and are still together. Harlow rose to fame while appearing on America’s Next Top Model and is well known for being a famous model while living with the skin condition vitiligo.

Ja Morant and Kadre Dixon

Ja Morant has lit up the NBA in his short time in the league with his slick passing and explosive drives to the basket. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and then made the All-Star Team for the first time in 2022.

Given the impact he’s made for Memphis in a few short seasons, it’s clear that Morant is going to be a perennial all-star for a long time to come.

It remains to be seen if Morant has things figured out off the court as well. He and his girlfriend Kadre Dixon first got together in 2017 when they were in college.

There has been speculation that the two have broken up, but that’s yet to be confirmed. The one thing we know for sure is that Morant and Dixon had a child together in 2019, so they are forever linked.

Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley

Even though injuries have become a common theme in his career, Leonard is still the owner of two championship rings. He won them with two different teams and took home NBA Finals MVP honors both times.

If he can stay healthy, the five-time all-star will surely have some good years ahead of him.

Off the court, despite being one of the most eccentric people in the NBA, Leonard has found lasting love with his girlfriend. Kishele Shipley. The two met at San Diego State with Shipley graduating one year after Leonard left school to go to the NBA.

They’ve been together a long time and have managed to keep things as private as possible. However, we do know they have two kids and own several homes in Southern California.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic

Just like George has had a long and stable NBA career, he’s had a long and long-lasting relationship with his girlfriend Daniela Rajic as well. On the court, George is an eight-time all-star and has been one of the best defensive players in the league for most of his career, which dates back to 2010.

Meanwhile, George met Rajic in 2013 at a nightclub called Tootsie’s Club in Miami. George was dating someone else at the time, but it turns out the two were impossible to keep apart.

Despite plenty of obstacles along the way, George and Rajic are happy together, have two kids, and appear dedicated to one another.

C.J. McCollum and Elise Esposito

After coming out of nowhere – or Lehigh University to be more specific – McCollum has turned into one of the NBA’s best sidekicks. He was once the league’s Most Improved Player and spent a lot of years in Portland helping the Trail Blazers get to the playoffs year after year.

In 2022, McCollum was traded to the Pelicans, allowing him to play the role of a veteran on a young, promising team.

Despite all of his fame in the NBA, McCollum has stuck by his college sweetheart Elisa Esposito. They had to endure many years of a long-distance relationship while McCollum was in Portland and Esposito was studying to become a dentist.

But they were finally able to get married in 2020. Nowadays, Esposito is a dentist, McCollum is still in the NBA, and the two have a child together, so life is good all around.

Kyrie Irving and Marlene Wilkerson

Irving is one of the most misunderstood and enigmatic talents in the NBA these days. Frankly, it’s been that way for a while. His career took an unexpected twist in February 2023 when he requested a trade from the Nets and ended up with the Mavericks, shocking everyone, including his teammates.

However, his romantic life alongside his wife Marlene Wilkerson is a little more settled.

The two first got together in 2018 and she’s stood by him throughout a whole slew of controversial moments on and off the court. Wilkerson identifies as an Instagram model and Youtuber, amassing over 400,000 Instagram followers.

However, there’s no word on what shape she thinks the Earth is, but one can assume she backs Irving’s theory.

Damian Lillard and Kay’La Hanson

Lillard has been a force since he got into the league. He was an all-star in his second season and has rarely missed the All-Star Game since then, averaging over 24 points per game in his career.

The only thing missing is playoff success, as the Trail Blazers have been prone to early postseason exits.

But aside from problems in the playoffs, Lillard can’t have too many complaints, including in his personal life. Lillard met his longtime girlfriend Kay’La Hanson when the two were students at Weber State.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2018 and then had a set of twins in 2021. Three kids later, the college sweethearts finally got hitched in the fall of 2021.

LeBron James and Savannah James

On the court, there is almost nothing that “The Chosen One” hasn’t accomplished. He’s won four NBA titles with three different teams and has been an all-star literally every season since 2005.

He also has four MVP awards among many other accomplishments. Whenever he’s ready to retire, he’ll be on the Mount Rushmore of NBA legends.

Off the court, LeBron has been with his wife Savannah since high school. The couple was married in San Diego in 2013. Together the couple has 3 children, including the oldest Bronny, who LeBron has mentioned he’d like to play with once he gets to the NBA eventually.

LeBron has often gushed about Savannah’s role as his partner, not to mention someone who helps with his business and philanthropic ventures.

Demar Derozan and Kiara Morrison

DeRozan is one of those players who needed a little bit of time to adjust to life in the NBA. However, he’s turned into one of the league’s most prolific scorers and a six-time all-star.

He’s also had the courage to speak openly about his mental health struggles, becoming an advocate for others to speak out as well.

As for his personal life, DeRozan is very much committed to his wife Kiara Morrison. The couple met at USC with Morrison playing on the women’s basketball team and DeRozan the star of the men’s team.

Despite separating for a little while, the two got back together and appear committed to each other and their kids.

Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia

The oldest of the Ball brothers has had a topsy-turvy career to this point. He’s flashed plenty of promise but has also been sidelined by injuries and been traded twice.

Ball hasn’t quite lived up to his full potential, but he’s still young enough to get there if he can stay healthy.

Likewise, Ball has had a topsy-turvy relationship with his longtime girlfriend Denis Garcia. Their relationship is typical of what you’d expect from a couple of kids in their young 20s.

The two have been off and on a lot, although they have a kid together, which complicates things further. Garcia appeared frequently on the reality show Ball in the Family.

But they separated again in 2022 with Ball hoping he can avoid the distraction of a relationship and focus on basketball.

Klay Thompson and Laura Harrier

Thompson is known not only as a great player but also as a cool guy with a good personality. He was tough enough to battle through injuries for a few years and then return to help the Warriors win another title in 2022.

Along the way, he had a rather active dating life that has included actress Hannah Stocking, basketball player Tiffany Suarez, and model Abigail Ratchford, among others.

He’s also been linked with actress Eiza Gonzalez, although Thompson was most recently serious with actress Laura Harrier, who is best known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two were reportedly together from 2018 until early 2020.

There have been rumors that they’ve gotten back together, but when it comes to Thompson’s personal life, it’s anybody’s guess.

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel

In 2020 and 2021, Murray was able to lead the Nuggets on a couple of deep playoff runs. However, he was struck down by an ACL tear that caused him to miss more than a full season.

Fortunately, Murray returned from injury for the 2022-23 season and immediately went back to averaging over 20 points per game and helping the Nuggets become a powerhouse in the Western Conference.

Throughout his NBA career, Murray has enjoyed a rather stable personal life alongside his girlfriend Harper Hempel. The two met in college when Murray was a basketball star at the University of Kentucky and Hempel was on the volleyball team.

But Hempel is more than just an NBA player’s girlfriend. Since getting out of college, she’s worked as a social media consultant and also has her own photography business.

Kevin Durant and Cassandra Anderson

As a player, Durant is a true unicorn. He has the height of a big guy but the shooting ability of a guard. It’s why he took home MVP honors in 2014 and has been to 13 All-Star Games and counting.

Even in what should be the latter stages of his career with the Nets and Suns, Durant is averaging close to 30 points per game.

Yet, Durant has struggled to maintain a stable personal life. He’s had a few different girlfriends during his NBA career, not that there’s anything wrong with that, and was even engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright at one point.

While that didn’t work out, perhaps things will be different with his current girlfriend Cassandra Anderson. The two have reportedly been together since 2017 during Durant’s Golden State days. Anderson played volleyball at the University of Florida and has worked in real estate since graduating.