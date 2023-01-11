Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will clash at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 209th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 135 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 73 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 4, 2022, and it ended in a 103-92 win for the Celtics at home in Boston. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four of their matches (WWLWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Boston Celtics are also in a good form, having won three of their last five matches (LLWWW).

The Celtics currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.707. While the Nets are placed below them, in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.675.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 19, 1976, and it ended in a 94-87 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT, NBC Sports Boston, and TNT Web in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics clash.