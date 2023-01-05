Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics face each other today at American Airlines Center for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US today

Dallas Mavericks will play with Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center in Dallas today, January 5, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 84th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 43 direct duels to this day, while the Dallas Mavericks have celebrated a triumph in 40 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 23, 2022, and it ended in a 125-112 win for the Celtics at home in Boston. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming)

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Dallas Mavericks have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all five of their matches (WWWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Boston Celtics are also in great form, having won four of their last five matches (WWWWL).

The Mavericks currently sit in fourth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.579. While the Celtics are placed, in first place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.703.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 5, 1980, and it ended in a 97-87 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, to be played today, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT, NBC Sports Boston, and TNT Web in the United States.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Boston Celtics will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by BetMGM at 3.5 points, while the game total is set at 232.5 points.