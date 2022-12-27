Every night that Luka Doncic plays for the Dallas Mavericks is a new chance for a new record to be tied up by the 23-year-old. This time it was one of the icon Michael Jordan.

Luka Doncic or Luka Magic as many have nicknamed the 23-year-old Slovenian player is currently one of the best players in the NBA's current season. Not happy with that Doncic just in the beginning of his NBA career, has clinched so many records in one night as a Dallas Mavericks' player.

In fact, Doncic is the only player in Mavericks' history who has scored 60 points in an NBA game, as well as the player with most triple-doubles in the franchise history. But the records broken tonight go beyond his franchise. He joined Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only three players in NBA history to have scored 50+ points, 20+ rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA Game, according to StatMuse.

Also, Doncic almost got another Jordan's record tonight. He recorded 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, to sum up 91 for a night, while Michael Jordan registered 93 in one night in a regular season game. In fact, he scored 69 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 assists in 1990.

NBA News: Luka Doncic's 60-point game surpasses Michael Jordan's record

According to the specialized site StatMuse, not only Luka Doncic joined Joel Embiid and Devin Booker as the only three players to have scored more than one 50-point game in the current season, also, the 23-year-old is the youngest to have scored a 50-point triple-double in an NBA game. Doncic registered 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Not happy with that Luka Doncic joined Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden as the only four guards to have scored 50+ points and 15+ rebounds in an NBA game. In fact, Jordan scored 69 points with 18 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Westbrook got a 50 point game with 17 rebounds in 2017 against the Denver Nuggets as a Oklahoma City Thunder player, and Harden got his 50 point game with 16 rebounds in 2016 against the New York Knicks as a Houston Rockets player.