The NBA champions didn’t have an easy run this season, but Klay Thompson has the recipe to repeat. These are the three things the Golden State Warriors must do to win another title according to him.

There is still one game left in the regular season before the NBA Playoffs begin. In the Western Conference most spots are secured, although the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors haven’t confirmed a Top 6 finish yet.

It’s going to be a thrilling definition in the West. As of now, Los Angeles Clippers stand fifth with a 43-38 record. Golden State appear sixth with the same exact mark, but they are behind based on tie breakers. Though neither can fall asleep because LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are seventh at 42-39 with the chance to avoid the play-in.

This close finish shows how complicated the season has been for the defending champions. The Warriors were never able to get into their own rhythm, but they are all about the playoffs. That’s something Klay Thompson is looking forward.

Klay Thompson on Warriors’ chances to repeat as NBA Champions

Golden State took advantage of Sacramento’s smart decision of resting their best players after being locked as the third seeded team. Following the 119-97 win over the Kings, Thompson made a big statement regarding their possibilities in the playoffs.

"I don't see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we're healthy", he said. Although the four-time NBA champion added an interesting explanation of the things they must do to repeat the title they got last season by defeating the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

“I would say we have to value the ball more, take great shots, and communicate on defense. If we do those three things going forward, I think we'll be in a great position to repeat", Thompson added. The Warriors will close the regular season vs the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday.

What do the Golden State Warriors need to avoid the play-in?

The race to get one of the last two playoff spots available in the Western Conference will come down to the wire. There are several teams choosing alternative lineups, either to rest their starters or to get a better pick in the NBA Draft. In that context there are good news for them in that they control their own destiny. If the Warriors beat the Trailblazers, they will be in the playoffs.

For Golden State to finish fifth they would need the Clippers to lose against the Phoenix Suns’ backups. Given that spot means they would have to face Kevin Durant and the Suns in the first round, that’s another scenario to avoid. In case of a loss, they would be in the play-in only if the Lakers win over Utah Jazz.