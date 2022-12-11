With nearly 30 games into the 2022-23 NBA regular season, we take an in-depth look at the top three candidates to take home the Most Valuable Player award.

The NBA features nothing but the most amazing talents on Earth. Their unmatched athleticism, shooting, and overall skills make this league a must-watch night in and night out. That's why winning an NBA championship is such a tough task.

Some of the best players in history have been forced to retire without a ring. At least, history has granted them a place on the books by praising and recognizing their individual efforts with a big distinction.

That distinction is the Most Valuable Player award, reserved only for the creme of the crop, the finest among the finest. This season won't be the exception to that rule, and here, we'll share with your our updated MVP ladder.

NBA Rumors: Top 3 Candidates To Win MVP

3. Luka Doncic

Deah, taxes, and Luka Doncic posting absurd numbers. The Dallas Mavericks star continues to get better every single year, which seems impossible at this point. Once again, he's posting career highs all over the board and making defenders look foolish.

Doncic may not be the fastest nor the most athletic guy out there. But his savviness and skills make him such a treat to watch. Thus far, he's averaging a league-leading 32.9 points to go along with 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.8 three-pointers per game.

2. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has finished on top of the MVP race in consecutive seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the award again this time around. He's the best big man in the league by a long stretch, even making great strides as a defender.

There are no evident flaws in Jokic's game anymore, and he'll continue to win regardless of his supporting cast. Right now, the Denver Nuggets star is averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on 63% from the floor.

1. Jayson Tatum

Even though he handles himself like a veteran already, Jayson Tatum has yet to reach his prime, which should be a scary thought for the rest of the league. He's been a man on a mission since losing the NBA Finals, and it shows.

The Boston Celtics are arguably the best team in the NBA, and Tatum has plenty to do with that. Right now, the small forward is on a tear with averages of 30.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 3.4 triples per game on 48/36/86 shooting splits.