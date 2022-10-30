Luka Donic is on a journey to the nomination for the MVP award. In fact, after the first week of the 2022-2023 season, he has already clinched a record unseen since Michael Jordan.

The start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season has revealed one of the most unpredictable performances in awhile. Despite knowing Luka Doncic's potential, it was unclear when he could step up to the challenge in order to get himself one of most wanted awards, in this case the Most Valuable Player. In fact, he has tied a record unseen since Michael Jordan, after six regular-season games.

Despite Luka Doncic is a great player, this is no coincidence. Doncic has lacked of a good set of players who can play alongside him to get the Dallas Mavericks to a second NBA Championship after more than 10 years since Dirk Nowitzki. It was last season performance what has been the best so far since the 23-year-old arrived to the Texas franchise.

However, the Mavericks' front office couldn't sign any big names for Dallas during the offseason, but there's a new better version of what was seen in Spencer Dinwiddie in the second unit, as well as Christian Wood, who is playing a good amount of minutes that tries to stay within the winning zone for the Mavericks.

NBA News: Luka Doncic ties huge Michael Jordan's record

By pulling up 30 points against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center, Luka Doncic has clinched six consecutive games with 30+ points each. Doncic is the first player since Michael Jordan to do it in the first six games of the regular season, just as the six-time NBA Champion did in the 1986-87 NBA Season.

In that regular season, Michael Jordan started with a 50-point game against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, followed by a 41-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and four consecutive games with more than 30 points each.

For Luka Doncic, he started with a 35-point game against the Phoenix Suns, followed by two consecutive games with more than 30 points each, one 41-point game against the Brooklyn Nets, and then two consecutive games pulling up more than 30 points each against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Orlando Magic.