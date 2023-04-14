The NBA Playoffs will be the most important part of the season for obvious reasons. So far it’s impossible to know if there will be a new NBA Champion or if the Golden State Warriors will repeat. What is sure is who the finalists to win the 2023 NBA Awards are.
The recognition that takes all the attention is of course the NBA MVP. The race to be named the 2022-2023 Most Valuable Player has the same two stars than last year. None of them took a step back, so it was not a surprise to see the expected pair of centers in the list. Although it was the third player who could have presented some uncertainty.
But the now known as ‘Michael Jordan Trophy’ is not going to be the only one that will be handed. The Coach of the Year category is another valuable one with interesting candidates. Defensive player of the year, rookie of the year, most improved player, and sixth man of the year are the remaining available prizes.
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award?
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Coach of the Year Award?
Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings
Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award?
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies
Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks
Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Most Improved Player Award?
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year Award?
Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic
Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz
Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Sixth Man of the Year Award?
Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics
Bobby Portis Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks
Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks
Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA KIA Clutch Player of the Year Award?
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls
De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings