The NBA announced today the three finalists to win each of the seven awards. Here is the list of nominees for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie Of The Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, and Coach of The Year.

NBA Awards 2023: Who are the finalists in each category?

The NBA Playoffs will be the most important part of the season for obvious reasons. So far it’s impossible to know if there will be a new NBA Champion or if the Golden State Warriors will repeat. What is sure is who the finalists to win the 2023 NBA Awards are.

The recognition that takes all the attention is of course the NBA MVP. The race to be named the 2022-2023 Most Valuable Player has the same two stars than last year. None of them took a step back, so it was not a surprise to see the expected pair of centers in the list. Although it was the third player who could have presented some uncertainty.

But the now known as ‘Michael Jordan Trophy’ is not going to be the only one that will be handed. The Coach of the Year category is another valuable one with interesting candidates. Defensive player of the year, rookie of the year, most improved player, and sixth man of the year are the remaining available prizes.

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Coach of the Year Award?

Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings

Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award?

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Most Improved Player Award?

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Rookie of the Year Award?

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic

Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 Sixth Man of the Year Award?

Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics

Bobby Portis Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks

Who are the finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA KIA Clutch Player of the Year Award?

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings