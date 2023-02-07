Klay Thompson is back better than ever and this year could be a special year for him breaking more records than before setting some new ones that are impossible to break. Check here if he broke the record.

The Golden State Warriors want to play in the 2023 postseason and they still have time to reach that stage if they manage to maintain a good record until the end of regular season on April 9.

So far the Warriors are 28-26 after a 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was a display of ruthless offensive power.

Klay Thompson is doing everything he can to cover Steph Curry's absence, and Thompson has the second-highest PPG average among the Warriors at 20.8 points per game.

Did Klay Thompson break the most 3-pointers in a game in 2023?

No, Klay Thompson didn't break the most three pointers in a game record, he scored 12 of 16 threes during the 141-114 win against OKC. On the other hand, Thompson is the owner of the record with 14 three-pointers scored on October 29, 2018 against the Chicago Bulls.

Thompson is ninth among the Warriors' players with the best three-pointer percentages at 39.1%, but he is second on the list of Warriors' players with the most 3-pointer attempts per game with an average of 10.2.

Steph Curry is injured and that is a weak point for the Warriors, they need him, besides Curry another injured player is Andre Iguodala who has been recovering since January from a hip injury.