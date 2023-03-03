The Golden State Warriors are in a hurry to make the playoffs. Read here to check out when Stephen Curry might be back with the team.

The Golden State Warriors seem to be back in the fight for a new NBA title. After four consecutive wins, the team left the play-in zone and now is on fifth place of the Western Conference just behind the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

However, the field is really crowded in the West. The difference between the Warriors (5th place) and the Portland Trail Blazers (12th) is just three games. So, in the race toward the playoffs, there's a lot still to be written.

At the moment, the Golden State Warriors have survived a tough stretch without Stephen Curry. Now, the star player might be ready to help the reigning champions. Read here to check out all the details.

When will Stephen Curry be back with the Golden State Warriors?

Stephen Curry got injured on February 4th during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. That problem on his left leg sidelined him for almost a month. Though Curry has been back in practice with the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr is still undecided about the status of his franchise player.

The Warriors won't have Stephen Curry available for Friday's game at home facing the Pelicans. However, according to many reports, Curry could be back next Sunday when the Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

After New Orleans, the Warriors go on the road for three consecutive games and then return to San Francisco for two blockbuster matchups. This is the way it looks ahead for Golden State and their calendar: Lakers, Oklahoma, Memphis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.

If Stephen Curry is ready to return against the Clippers on Sunday, Steve Kerr has to make the call this Saturday and Curry will travel with the team for the road stretch. Of course, the other option is to be cautious considering the games at home with Milwaukee and Phoenix are tremendous.

With only 19 games left for the reigning champions, Stephen Curry is crucial for the Warriors in order to avoid the play-in tournament which wil involve the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th seeded teams in the West. Then, it's gonna be an uphill battle to defend the title considering how stacked is the conference.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving with the Mavericks and, of course, that incredible roster of the Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. There's no question. Stephen Curry has to be back if the Golden State Warriors dream with another championship run.