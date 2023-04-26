The Lakers are in the middle of a thrilling series witt the Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Read here to check out what happens if Los Angeles lose to Memphis in the first round.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies have given the fans an exciting first round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Though Ja Morant and his team looked like favorites being the No.2 seed in the West, LeBron James has responded in a spectacular way.

The matchup has all the ingredients to become an instant classic. Dillon Brooks' controversy with James and the emergence of many players in clutch time such as Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Ruseell or Rui Hachimura.

So, the Lakers arrive to the playoffs with a great chance of winning another NBA title. Read here to find out what happens if Los Angeles lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Lakers lose against the Grizzlies in the first round?

If the Lakers lose to the Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Los Angeles will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the West, Memphis would advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Kings or the Warriors.

In case the Grizzlies beat the Lakers, there's no other scenaro for Memphis. They would have to face the winner of what's been an amazing matchup between De'Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry. The series are currently 3-1 for Los Angeles with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday, April 26. It's a best-of-seven format.

Considering the Grizzlies are the No.2 seed in the Western Conference, they would have home-field advantage in the next round. It doesn't matter the rival, Sacramento or Golden State, Memphis will receive four of seven games in the semifinals (if necessary).