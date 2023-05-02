The Suns could be in trouble if Paul doesn't return in time for the rest of the series against the Nuggets, so far it's all speculation but he could be injured. Check here what is going on.

The Phoenix Suns were lethal during the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they eliminated the Los Angeles Clipper 4-1, but things did not start well for the Suns where the Conference Semifinals.

Going back a few weeks before the start of the playoffs, the Suns posted a 45-37 regular season record being the 4th best record in the Western Conference.

But in the Conference Semifinals they couldn't do anything to avoid a loss in Game 1 of the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Why did Chris Paul leave Game 2?

Until now it is known that Paul went to the lockers when the Phoenix Suns were winning 59-55 over the Denver Nuggets, he was touching his groin while walking off the court.

According to sources, it is not yet confirmed that Paul has an injury, but according to Sporting News and other NBA sites, it is not the first time that he has been injured during the Playoffs in his career.