The Golden State Warriors achieved the ultimate goal. They built a contender through the NBA Draft instead of spending big in free agency. But as the players developed and led them to glory, they had to pay up.

That has put the Dubs in a tough spot when it comes to their future. Of course, the Dynasty want to stay together and would love to ride this wave until the final days of their careers, but that might not happen.

For starters, there are rumors of Klay Thompson finally leaving the Bay area to get a big payday somewhere else. He might not be the no.1 scoring option he could've been years ago, but he'd still gauge plenty of interest in the market.

NBA News: Klay Thompson Could Leave The Warriors

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive told Heavy. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”

Of course, Thompson has often talked about his commitment to the organization, and it seems like the front office also wants to keep him around. He reportedly dreams of finishing his career side by side with Stephen Curry.

But we've seen these kinds of things happen multiple times in the past. At the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and the Warriors might want to prioritize keeping the young guns rather than spending big bucks on an aging player.