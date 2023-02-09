With Russell Westbrook likely getting bought out by the Utah Jazz, let's take a look at the three likeliest landing spots for the former MVP.

Russell Westbrook's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers finally came to an end. He was never truly appreciated at Crypto.com arena, even though he was having a bounce-back season this year.

Westbrook won't suit up for the Utah Jazz. That would be his fifth team in as many years, with most franchises looking to move on from him because of his steep salary. However, it's not like he cannot play anymore.

So, now that we already know that Westbrook is most likely getting bought out by the Jazz, let's take a look at the three likeliest landing spots for the former MVP once he becomes a free agent.

NBA Rumors: Potential Destinations For Russell Westbrook

3. Chicago Bulls

Reports state that the Chicago Bulls would gladly take Westbrook if he becomes a free agent. Arturas Karnisovas has aggressively pursued mid-tier talents every time they've become available, so this is right on point.

The Bulls were one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with Lonzo Ball. So, adding a point guard who could string their offense sure makes sense. Also, he'd be reunited with coach Billy Donovan.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook is a local hero in Oklahoma. He decided to stay when Kevin Durant left, and he led the team to the playoffs more often than not, even after his departure. He's still a fan favorite there.

The young Thunder look like a legit dark horse to make the playoffs, and they would be wrong to take the ball off Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hands. But he could be their catalyst in the second unit and mentor the youngins.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly looking to buy John Wall out if they can't find him a trade partner. And they're not sold on Reggie Jackson, either, as he's been coming off the bench with Terance Mann as their starting point guard.

Needless to say, adding Westbrook to that mix would improve their offense significantly. The Clippers need someone who's available often, and that's Russ. They cannot afford to have more part-time players with Kawhi Leonard on the roster.