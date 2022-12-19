With the San Antonio Spurs blatantly tanking to try and get Victor Wembanyama, they could look to part ways with veteran big man Jakob Poeltl.

The San Antonio Spurs got off to a solid start to the NBA season. However, as expected, that didn't last long. Gregg Popovich's team wants nothing to do with winning as they're focused on the upcoming NBA Draft instead.

That means that several veterans should be on their way out of San Antonio. They started their overhaul with Dejounte Murray. Now, some expect them to move Doug McDermott and Josh RichaRdson as well.

However, none of them has gauged as much trade interest as Jakob Poeltl. And with them looking to draft Victor Wembanyama, he's a lock to be moved. So, here, we'll take a look at the likeliest destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: Potential Trade Destinations For Jakob Poeltl

3. Chicago Bulls

Fans and analysts alike are urging the Chicago Bulls to just blow it up. They need to give up, rebuild, and reshape their roster while they still can. However, it seems like they're reluctant to do so right now.

So, if they look to give it another shot at contention, they could look to swap Nikola Vucevic's expiring deal to try and land Poeltl. He'd be a better fit for his defensive expertise and solid screen-setting.

2. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sent Poeltl to the Spurs as a part of the Kawhi Leonard trade. Poeltl was an important rotation piece up north, but he didn't get enough playing time to develop and blossom.

So, now that they're reportedly looking to go through a roster overhaul, some reports state that they're looking to bring the Austrian big man back to Canada. Still, it'd be interesting to see what Masai Ujiri will give up to get him.

1. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors desperately need to make some trades. They won't be able to hang on with Stephen Curry out with a shoulder injury, and it's not like they were dominating even with him on the floor.

James Wiseman may never turn out to be the player they thought he'd be, and the same goes for Moses Moody. So, the Warriors have no shortage of options when it comes to pulling the trigger.