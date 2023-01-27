With the NBA regular season reaching its midway point and the trade deadline zooming in, several teams could look to make a big splash in the trade market.

The NBA season is a long grind. It takes more than just talent won an NBA championship, as you also need to have a deep rotation, stay healthy, and make adjustments. Sometimes, that means making trades.

It's not a secret that multiple players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic, among others, are likely to be traded in the next couple of weeks, and that's a big break for contending sides.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Make A Move Soon

3. Golden State Warriors

The reigning champions Golden State Warriors haven't been at their best this season. And, even though the front office is reluctant to trade any of their young players, an unnamed executive recently stated that Stephen Curry could force them to change their minds:

"If he [Curry] says to ownership, ‘You’ve got to get some help for right now, not for down the road,’ then that will go a long way. There’s only a few players you absolutely have to listen to, and Steph is one," reported Heavy.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired Rui Hachimura, but GM Rob Pelinka claimed that they're not done making moves. They're knocking on the door of playoff contention, and still have Russell Westbrook's contract and two first-round picks to work with.

"Of course, this is the time of the year where we are canvassing the league on ways to get better," Pelinka said. "With me, that's talking to all 29 teams and their GMs and keeping the cadence and checking in every few days."

1. Memphis Grizzlies

Even though they're having a spectacular season, the Memphis Grizzlies could look to add even more firepower to their already-impressive roster. They have the cap space, the draft assets, and the need to get over the hump right away, per Shams Charania:

"The fact that they have all their [first round] picks, they have Danny Green, they can really go get a star player out there in the marketplace," Charania reported. "The question is gonna be, internally, do they want to continue to do it in-house [with] homegrown talent or do you want to go out and use your assets and go get another star?”