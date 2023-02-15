Even though they had full confidence in him, James Wiseman and the Golden State Warriors were never a good match together.

The Golden State Warriors wanted to make things work with James Wiseman. They took him second overall three years ago, getting him over LaMelo Ball and hoping he'd become their big man for the future.

Injuries, lack of playing time in college, inconsistency, and some tough luck made it difficult for him to make an impact early in his career. And the Warriors couldn't afford to wait for him any longer.

So, they pretty much shipped him in a salary-dump deal to bring Gary Payton II back. But more importantly, Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry actually believe this will be the best for him and his career.

Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Say James Wiseman Needed More Minutes

“It’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity," Curry said. "I know it’s been said, but it wasn’t going to be here. It was tough to find minutes for him.”

"I think between the injuries and the inexperience coming into a team like ours that is fighting for championships," Kerr said. "Playing with a group that has been together for a long time, it was just difficult for me to give James the runway that he needed."

"He was great every single day, came to work with a great attitude, a positive spirit. He's everything you look for in a young player in terms of his approach and his talent. But, the timing was difficult just given what he needed and where we are as a franchise," the coach concluded.

Wiseman was once considered the best prospect in his class. And he has the physical tools to be an elite two-way player, even as an old-school center in a perimeter-oriented league. So, hopefully, he'll finally get the reps and minutes he needs to fulfill that untapped physical potential.