Stephen Curry has been one of the faces of the league for a decade now, but all things eventually come to an end, including his career.

The Golden State Warriors will never have another player like Stephen Curry. But he's changed the game and the NBA so drastically that you'll definitely see countless players trying to replicate what he did.

Notably, that was Steph as well back in the day. He wanted to emulate what his old man, Dell Curry, did in the league throughout his remarkable 16-year career, and it's safe to say that he's topped him already.

ButSteph recently raised some questions with his latest statement. Now that he's turned 35 years old and has been in the league for 14 years, he might start wondering when it will be time to call it a day.

Is Retirement Looming For Stephen Curry?

"It's always been a goal to try to match my Pop — when I came into the league, 16 years is always the goal just cause that's what my dad played," Curry said. "To know, 35 still trying to play at this high of a level. This might be the last birthday I stop counting for a while."

"Just definitely blessed, thank God for the ability to be healthy to play with great teammates, playing in front of an amazing fanbase for 14 years. Definitely, a lot more to come,"the point guard added.

It's Not The First Time That Curry Talks About This

This isn't the first time that Curry has talked about this. Being an NBA veteran, he had already reached out to multiple people to ask him when did they know the time to walk away from the game had already come:

"When I got to the league, all I wanted to do was get to 16 years, because that's what my dad [Dell] played," Curry told Marc Stein. "And now I'm halfway through 14. I’ve talked to a bunch of people who’ve been in similar situations and you start to have different conversations like, 'At what point did you know it was time to leave?' or whatever the case is and then figuring out what that might mean for you."

Of course, Curry has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down whatsoever, so there's no reason to believe he's ready to retire any time soon. But he's not getting any younger, and neither are we.