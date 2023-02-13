Boston Celtics will visit Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will face off the Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the most anticipated duel in the Eastern Conference. The two best teams face each other in what will be a direct confrontation in the fight for leadership. And it's not just about two excellent teams: they are also the two franchises with the best records in the entire NBA. An amazing game awaits the fans.

On the one hand there will be the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 10-game winning streak and that allowed them to be, with a 39-17 record, only two victories behind the leaders, precisely their rivals in this game, the Boston Celtics; who have a balance of 41-16. Even though the end of the regular season is still a long way off, this could be a pivotal game in the fight for the lead.

When will Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Wisconsin this Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

