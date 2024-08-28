Mike Tomlin makes something clear to Justin Fields after naming Russell Wilson Steelers' QB1

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed why he chose Russell Wilson over Justin Fields to be the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season.

Mike Tomlin ended a months-long saga on Wednesday by announcing Russell Wilson as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season, demoting Justin Fields to second place on the depth chart.

The Steelers‘ quarterback situation was one of the biggest storylines throughout the offseason, with the franchise completely changing the QB room from last season after failing to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor all these years.

But with both Wilson and Fields moving to Pittsburgh, the position didn’t seem to have a clear owner until this week. Shortly after the decision went public, Tomlin made it clear why he’s leaning on Russ’ experience.

“I don’t think that you can have the experiences that (Wilson’s) had and it not show in how you play,” Tomlin said on the Rich Eisen Show, via ClutchPoints. “The moments can’t be too big for a guy that’s been at it as long as he has and has seen the things that he’s seen. He’s had that confetti rain down on him. It’s not speculation, it’s not dreaming for him, he’s lived it.

“And I think that when you experience things in this game be it a player, or a coach, or quarterback, or head coach, I just think there’s benefit in having lived and seen it. And certainly the high floor component of it puts you at ease from a decision maker standpoint, but I think the real significant advantage of his resume is probably in him.”

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter during the preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Russell Wilson with a chance to prove himself in Pittsburgh

Wilson is not getting any younger, so this is definitely a perfect chance for him to prove he still has enough left in the tank. The veteran quarterback will be turning 36 in November, so this season could be very telling on whether Russ can still be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Needless to say, the Steelers hope to find the version of the quarterback that shone with the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years. His two-year stint with the Denver Broncos left a lot to be desired, but Tomlin’s trust could be exactly what Wilson needs to leave that experience behind.

Fields, in the meantime, will have to keep on waiting for a chance to revitalize his own career. But unlike Wilson, the clock is not ticking so fast for Justin as he’s still 25.

Perhaps the Steelers know that, in the event Russ struggles, they’ll have in the Chicago Bears’ 2021 first-round pick a young QB with the potential to develop. Now the pressure is bigger, and the team probably understands the veteran QB in the room can deal with this better.

Steelers with a completely different QB room from 2023

While the QB1 decision has been the most intriguing topic in Pittsburgh this summer, let’s keep in mind the entire QB room will be different from last season.

Steelers’ QBS in 2023: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph

Steelers’ QBS in 2024: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen.

