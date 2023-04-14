Philadelphia 76ers will face Brooklyn Nets for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers will receive Brooklyn Nets in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be one of the most interesting series that the first round will have since two tough teams will play. Although, it must be said, one of them is the clear favorite to advance to the conference semifinals, and it is the Philadelphia 76ers, who finish 3rd in the East.

They are not the main candidates for the title, nor are they to be conference champions, but nevertheless a good start could be important and change everything. The Brooklyn Nets know that they will have to look for a feat against the 76ers who are superior, but they are also tough and want to show it.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will take place this Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

