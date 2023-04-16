Philadelphia 76ers will host Brooklyn Nets for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers will play against Brooklyn Nets in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Philadelphia 76ers were the favorites to advance to the conference semifinals by eliminating the Brooklyn Nets, and from the first game they showed why. They clearly won 121-101, putting the series 1-0 in their favor for now.

It is very important for them to become strong at home, and that is why they must go for a second victory that allows them to go to Brooklyn with a comfortable 2-0. The Nets, for their part, know that although 2 games difference is not an impossible difference to overcome, it will be very difficult. That's why they need to win so they can go home 1-1.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will take place this Monday, April 17 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

