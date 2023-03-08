Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.
[Watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on FuboTV]
This will be their 99th regular-season game. The Denver Nuggets are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 56 direct duels to this day, while the Chicago Bulls have celebrated a triumph in 42 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on November 13, 2022, and it ended in a 126-103 win for the Nuggets away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will be played on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver.
Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US
ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets
The match to be played between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Altitude Sports, NBC Sports Chicago.