Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets face each other on Wednesday at Ball Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 99th regular-season game. The Denver Nuggets are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 56 direct duels to this day, while the Chicago Bulls have celebrated a triumph in 42 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 13, 2022, and it ended in a 126-103 win for the Nuggets away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will be played on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver.

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets

The match to be played between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Altitude Sports, NBC Sports Chicago.