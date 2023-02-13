Golden State Warriors will visit Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

The Western Conference will present a more than interesting duel between two teams fighting for the Playoff positions. On the one hand there will be the Golden State Warriors, who at the moment occupy Play-in positions, something that of course is not the goal of the season for the current NBA champions.

They need victories to be able to climb positions in a very even Conference, and for this there is nothing better than beating direct rivals such as the Los Angeles Clippers, who for the moment are staying with the 6th and last position that offers a place directly in the postseason. Of course, they don't want to leave such a comfortable location.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California this Tuesday, February 14 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT.

