Portland Trail Blazers will play against Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Western Conference will have an interesting duel. On one side will be the local Portland Trail Blazers, who have a record of 26-28 and are very close to the Play-in positions. Two consecutive defeats took them away from those positions and now they will seek to recover so as not to continue losing positions.

They will not have it easy since their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, who little by little seem to be recovering their best level and are now fighting for the Playoff positions. Their record is 28-26, just one win less than the Phoenix Suns, or what they will look to win for the Arizona team.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will be played at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon this Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS NW.

