For the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Sacramento Kings will receive Golden State Warriors. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will visit Sacramento Kings in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It will be the fifth game of what, up to now and as many expected, is the most even series in the first round. It is the only one of all that is assured that there will be at least 6 games before this Game 5 is even played.

It is that both have become strong playing at home, and since this game will take place at the Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings seem to be slightly favorites. However, the Golden State Warriors are the last champions and the main candidates for the title. Except for Game 3, in all the others the difference between the two was 8 points or less, so we can expect a very even duel.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will take place this Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

