Houston Rockets and Miami Heat face each other on Friday at Miami-Dade Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Rockets will visit Miami Heat on Friday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat online free on FuboTV]

This will be their 72nd regular-season game. The Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 38 direct duels to this day, while the Houston Rockets have celebrated a triumph in 33 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 15, 2022, and it ended in a 111-108 win for the Heat away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

The match to be played between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun.