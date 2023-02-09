Houston Rockets will visit Miami Heat on Friday at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.
This will be their 72nd regular-season game. The Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 38 direct duels to this day, while the Houston Rockets have celebrated a triumph in 33 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on December 15, 2022, and it ended in a 111-108 win for the Heat away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
When will Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat be played?
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.
Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
The match to be played between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun.