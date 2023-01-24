Los Angeles Lakers will play against San Antonio Spurs for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

The locals continue to seek to reach the Play-in positions and for the first time in the season have a positive win/loss balance. At the moment, they're 2-25 which puts them close to the Golden State Warriors' 23-24, but they need to win to catch up with or even surpass them.

And they have an unbeatable chance since their rivals are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference and in general in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs have a 14-33 record, fourth worst in the league. This seems to be a tanking season for them, looking to nurture young players and build a competitive team with the help of the 2023 Draft.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs be played at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California this Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET LA.

