Golden State Warriors will receive Memphis Grizzlies for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Western Conference. On one side will be the local Golden State Warriors, who with a 23-24 record went from being in Playoff positions to occupying 10th place in the Conference. Of course, this team aspires to more and will seek to climb positions.

Their rivals will be one of the best teams of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are looking to end a losing streak of 3 consecutive losses. They are currently second in the West, with a good difference over the Sacramento Kings, but they want to go for the lead and for that they must get victories.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California this Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

