Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season.

This will be their 125th regular-season game. The Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 70 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 54 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 2, 2023, and it ended in a 106-105 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

The match to be played between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Wisconsin, ClipperVision, BallySports San Diego.