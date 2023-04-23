Miami Heat will host Milwaukee Bucks for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Just as it happened in Game 1 of this series, the Miami Heat showed in Game 3 that although the favoritism is on the side of the Milwaukee Bucks, leaders of the Eastern Conference, they have the tools to surprise a team that is candidate for the title.

It was a 121-99 victory for the Florida team, which put the series 2-1 in their favor. Without a doubt, they have become strong at home, which could be key. And now they have to play a second game at home, and they could make the series 3-1, which would be hard to reverse. That's why the Bucks must stop them.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center Miami, Florida will take place this Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

