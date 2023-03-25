Golden State Warriors will receive Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Minnesota Timberwolves in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Western Conference is more interesting than ever in this regular season finale. Incredible as it may seem, between the Los Angeles Clippers (4th) and the Utah Jazz (12th) there is only a 4 game difference. In other words, any of the 8 teams that go from fourth to twelfth place could go to the Playoffs or Play-in.

That is why each game becomes more important, especially when they are between rivals that are between these positions, as is the case with these two teams. The Golden State Warriors have a 39-36 record, and for now they are taking 6th place. The Minnesota Timberwolves, with a 37-37 record, are their immediate pursuers.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will take place this Sunday, March 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

