Phoenix Suns will visit Denver Nuggets for the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets will play against Phoenix Suns in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It's the second game in a series that many fans are interpreting as an early conference final. That's because these teams are the main favorites to be the next Western Conference champions and reach the NBA finals, especially the Phoenix Suns, who in recent seasons have been serious candidates.

This year, the Arizona team has one of the stars of the NBA in its squad, Kevin Durant. However, their rivals are the Denver Nuggets, the best in the regular season in the west, and who also have won the Game 1. It will undoubtedly be a tough series to enjoy.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Monday, May 1 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

